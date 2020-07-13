Racing Point hit back at Renault over protest on RP20 car’s legality







Racing Point have hit back at what they have actually identified Renault’s “misconceived and poorly-informed” protest about the legality of their vehicles after the Styrian GP.

Renault lodged a protest with the stewards in the hours after Sunday’s race versus their competitors’ RP20 automobile in reliable conclusion of a long-running legend considering that winter season screening in February.

Renault stated it had actually asked for “clarification on the legality” of their competitors’ automobile, which Racing Point have actually stated has actually been affected by in 2015’sMercedes Stewards considered the protest permissible on Sunday night, with the brake ducts on Racing Point’s vehicles took for analysis by the FIA. Mercedes have actually likewise been asked to send the brake duct on their 2019 automobile.

In a declaration released on Monday, Racing Point, who have actually constantly insisted they abided by all F1’s guidelines in the style of the RP20, stated they anticipated the protest to be dismissed when it is heard.

“BWT Racing Point F1 Team is extremely disappointed to see its results in the Styrian Grand Prix questioned by what it considers to be a misconceived and poorly informed protest,” the declaration checked out.

0: 51 Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz fight it out for 8th throughout the Styrian GP Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz fight it out for 8th throughout the Styrian GP

“Any and all tip of misdeed is securely declined and the group will take all actions required to make sure the appropriate application of the guidelines to the truths.

“Prior to the start of the season, the group complied with the FIA and adequately attended to all concerns concerning the origins of the styles of the RP20

“The team is confident that the protest will be dismissed once it has presented its response.”

Racing Point’s vehicles completed 6th and seventh at the 2nd Austria race, simply ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, and sit 4th in the Constructors’ Championship after 2 occasions.

A date for the case to be heard will be set as soon as all the proof has actually been collected by the FIA technical agent.