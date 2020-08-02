Racing Point has “no case to answer” in Renault protest

The hearing is anticipated to occur at Silverstone in the space in between the 2 races, and will be held in a semi-virtual format.

Renault lodged its very first protest after the Styrian GP, where the Racing Points ended up 6th and seventh, and after that sent a 2nd after the Hungarian GP, where the pink vehicles were 4th and seventh.

The Enstone group is anticipated to send a 3rd protest after Sunday’s British GP. All 3 will be bundled together and heard by a brand-new panel of stewards.

The case focuses on Racing Point utilizing a 2019 Mercedes brake duct style on its 2020 cars and truck.

Since in 2015 the guidelines have actually altered and brake ducts are now noted parts, which indicates that groups are required to style their own. Renault is determined that a group can not utilize a competitor’s 2019 style.

Both celebrations have actually invested the last couple of weeks collecting proof which has now been sent to the FIA, and Green is determined that Racing Point has constructed a great defence.

“We think it’s very strong,” statedGreen “We’ve been dealing with it the last number of weeks. Some files went to the FIA at the weekend, and after that our defence went to the stewards a number of days earlier.

“The legal representatives have actually been dealing with it extremely over the recently approximately. We believe that it ought to be dismissed. I believe the policies are rather clear …