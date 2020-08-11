Racing Point F1 saga like “copying a test”

Racing Point was handed a 15- point contractors’ champion charge and a EUR400,000 fine after its brake ducts were ruled to have actually been developed through an unlawful procedure.

Racing Point called the judgment “a bit bewildering”, and has actually validated it’s objective to appeal the sanction and clear its name.

But with the group allowed to continue to utilize the rear brake ducts for the remainder of the season, much of Racing Point’s competitors have actually voiced anger over the leniency of the charge.

Ferrari, Williams, Renault and McLaren are all preparing official appeals versus the judgment, which would lead to the case going to the FIA International Court of Appeal.

It stimulated a mad reaction from Racing Point group owner Lawrence Stroll in a uncommon public declaration, while Mercedes F1 manager Toto Wolff has actually voiced his viewpoint that Racing Point is innocent.

Ferrari group principal Binotto called the judgment from the FIA stewards a “starting point” in the event, which the breach in the policies was apparent.

“As Ferrari we have already talked about the Racing Point case on Friday, we have already said what we think,” Binotto stated on Sky Sports Italia.

“There have actually been demonstrations, and there was the very first decision that stated that what Racing Point did is unlawful. This is a beginning point.

“Stroll and Wolff might rage, however there has …