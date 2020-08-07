Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

In a prolonged summary bied far by motor racing’s governing body on Friday early morning, stewards concluded that Racing Point’s brake duct style remained in breach of F1 style guidelines.

The FIA concluded that the ‘primary’ designer of the brake duct style was Mercedes, which suggested Racing Point had actually broken the guidelines with what it had actually done.

It was chosen that the group would lose 7.5 builders’ champion points for both its automobiles in the Styrian Grand Prix along with be fined. Furthermore, it was reprimanded for having actually run the ducts in the Hungarian and British Grands Prix.

More to follow