Racing Point bullish about Renault F1 protest: ‘We’ll win and continue’

Otmar Szafnauer says the FIA have seen their designs for the 2020 Racing Point car and is happy that they are their particular designs.

Renault have explained the reasons behind their protest against the Racing Point cars, while Otmar Szafnauer is insistent that his team “will win” and have simply exploited the Formula 1 regulations.

Renault lodged a formal protest with the stewards at the final race in Austria and, after a swift retort from Racing Point that it had been “misconceived and ill-informed”, the rear and forth has continued ahead of the Hungarian GP – with both teams confident about their cases.

The French manufacturer allege that the cars, which first alarmed rival teams back at winter testing in February, have been heavily influenced by last year’s Mercedes, and say they simply want “clarity” from the FIA.

“We assume that the brake ducts of the Racing Point and some other parts are a design from another team, and that is not legal in the regulations,” Renault executive director Marcin Budkowski told Sky F1.

Budkowski described the brake duct, which is a listed part in F1 2020 and so can not be distributed to other teams, but was not in 2019, as an “important aerodynamic performance element”, and said it would be “difficult to copy”.

“We actually believe that they have received drawings, they have received parts which they used to build their car this year,” he explained. “We believe this is not right.

“We will see the investigation from the FIA and we will see what the stewards think about it.”

The FIA deemed the protest admissible last Sunday, with the brake ducts on Racing Point’s cars impounded for analysis, that may take weeks. Mercedes are also asked to submit the brake air ducts on the 2019 car.

Racing Point: We’ll win this and continue

Racing Point, that have enjoyed a flying begin to F1 2020, strongly deny that they have received any help with the look of their car, with the team’s CEO Szafnauer revealing that the FIA were happy with their explanation and physical proof before the season started.

“We strongly believe and [can] prove that it’s completely legal,” he told Sky F1. “It’s been designed within both the sporting and technical regulations.

“Back in March the FIA came to the factory and had a good look at our design and development process, were happy that we did everything correctly and we just now have to inform the stewards the same.”

He added: “The FIA were happy that most the designs belonged to us, all of them are ours, we developed the vehicle independently of anybody that we must say is different than some other teams on the grid.

“We’ve got a great design team, we can design, develop our own. The rules are what they are and you’ve got to exploit them to the full.”

Asked if that he was as confident as he can be about the protest by Ted Kravitz, Szafnauer replied: “Yes. We’ll win this and we’ll continue. I think it’s that simple.”

Szafnauer says if Racing Point did ‘lose’ – “which I’m confident we won’t” – there would be a concern for F1 as “we’ve designed that brake duct in the first place and we would design the exact same thing again”.

He says the team have been in the midst of a three-week procedure for compiling evidence.

“We now have to put together the evidence to show that we’re completely legal, we have three weeks to do that and that’s exactly what we’re working on now,” he explained.

“We’ll provide most of the evidence that has been asked folks and I believe the outcome will undoubtedly be bulletproof, which can be quite nice because you can find things that the camera cannot see, particularly the internal surfaces of a brake duct for example that people completely designed and developed ourselves.

“When you compare the 2 parts, the FIA then will definitely know that the brake ducts are unique and our IP and designed by us.”

