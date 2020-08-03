Racing at Yarmouth abandoned after three races | Racing News

Racing at Yarmouth on Monday was abandoned following three races due to issues over an incorrect spot of ground.

There was a nasty occurrence in the 3rd race on the card, department 2 of the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap, as Lord Chapelfield unfortunately broke down, catapulting jockey Gabriele Malune into the ground.

Maulne was addressed on the track for a long time, prior to being required to medical facility for additional evaluation, while a deputation of jockeys consequently checked the grass with authorities consisting of clerk of the course Richard Aldous.

Aldous stated: “The jockeys were worried about the mark the horse made when he fell. They felt that the course wasn’t suit their viewpoint. You have actually got to appreciate their viewpoint as they are the ones riding on it. We will now take a look at the course and take it from there.

“We will have an additional appearance at the course this night and tomorrow to see where we are at ahead of the conference that is arranged to occur on Friday.

“I think it was a unanimous decision by the jockeys and you have to respect that. It was terrible to see. Gabriele has gone to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston for further assessment. He was awake and talking upon leaving the track.”

He included: “Of course it is constantly frustrating to call a conference off midway …