Racine man allegedly broke into a foreclosed home, threw a party | Crime and Courts

CALEDONIA– A Racine man allegedly broke into a foreclosed home and threw a party in the yard, and he now deals with criminal charges.
Mustafa E. Bey, 28, of the 1600 block of Winslow Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to residential or commercial property and criminal trespass.
According to a criminal problem by the Caledonia Police Department:
On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Ellis Avenue for reports of undesirable individuals at the home. The caller recommended that she was a realty representative for Keefe Real Estate, the owners of the foreclosed home, and mentioned that she nor the seller provided anybody approval to live or be at the home. She recommended there were 2 external locks on the door to keep individuals out.
