Rachel McAdams Is Pregnant With Baby Number 2 & Already Showing Off The Bump!

Congratulations are in order for Rachel McAdams!

On Wednesday, The Notebook star was photographed while shopping at El Lay children’s store Reckless Unicorn, showing off an apparent baby bump under her button-down peach dress!

It’s not surprising that she and screenwriter beau Jamie Linden chose not to announce the baby news considering how private they’ve been in the past about their son, whose name has never been shared, but consider this confirmation!

Take a look at McAdams’ bump (*2*)!

While the Mean Girls alum has been super private about her 2-year-old, she did make a few rare comments about parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic back in April. During the virtual event “Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon” hosted by a charity in her hometown of London, Canada, the 41-year-old shared what it’s like at home:

“I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2. So that’s what I do… all the time. He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’ I mean, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

So, what have they been doing together to stay distracted? Developing their green…