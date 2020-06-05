Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Continue To Tank At MSNBC

When you consider ultraliberal media stars lots of names come to thoughts. But one who has stood out for some time has been Rachel Maddow of MSNBC. However, plainly even her onerous left viewers are rising bored with her, as her rankings are headed to the media equal of the Challenger Deep.

Maddow known as the month of May quits on the tail finish of 5 Fox News applications in whole viewership, together with non-primetime reveals corresponding to “The Five” and “Special Report with Bret Baier.” And bear in mind, she’s tanking together with her personal sort of viewers. Her May numbers have been even sadder with the important thing grownup demo of 25-54. There she caught 455,000 viewers to finish up tied for No. 7 in cable information, even behind a present at rankings bottom-feeder CNN.

Speaking of faux information, “Cuomo Prime Time” beat Maddow in the important thing demo in May. Even the non-by-the-sentient-watched “Anderson Cooper 360” nearly beat Maddow among the many important viewer group final month.

Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson instructed Fox News, “Rachel Maddow’s success was a one-trick pony. That trick was Trump-Russia conspiracy theories on an Alex Jones level of crazy. After the Mueller report, Maddow’s decline was inevitable. She got a respite due to impeachment hysteria, but now that that too has passed, there’s no reason for anyone except the hardcore left to watch her. Her decline could be permanent unless some other political paranoid delusion draws people back to her.”

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor additionally instructed Fox News, “I think this is a battle of extreme idiocy and that favors CNN. Maddow has two strikes against her — she tends to be wonky and she lost a lot of leftist support when she was massively wrong about Russia. Even the left has the standard of wanting their pundits not to make them look bad. And she did. CNN has become a parody of a news network with the unethical faux journalism of anchor Chris Cuomo repeatedly interviewing his brother, the disastrous New York governor. Lucky for CNN, their viewers aren’t tuning into Cuomo or Anderson Cooper for news. They can’t be. They are tuning in for spectacle. And that, CNN will happily supply.”

Piling on, media critic Jeff McCall feedback, “Maddow’s credibility likely took a hit in the eyes of the less loyal viewers once the Russian collusion story dissipated. The strategy of focusing so much of her program around one issue looked good at the time and her ratings jumped, but sustaining that momentum was a challenge once the news agenda changed. She will need to find another enticing anti-Trump storyline to lure back the more casual viewers.”

This was inevitable. The hardly ever drooling members of the left who can nonetheless summon up the brain-hand coordination to push a button on a distant are leaving Maddow as a result of she simply isn’t proper. Even they’ve requirements for accuracy. They’re very low, however they’re there. And as she begins to slip into everlasting orbit decay and burns up within the pundit ambiance she is going to blame it on the president, as she at all times does. If solely he had that a lot energy.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 5, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

