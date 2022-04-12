Rachel Maddow has announced that starting in May, she would broadcast MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show exclusively on Monday nights.

According to a network representative, rotating hosts will fill in for the remainder of the week, and there are no imminent preparations for a replacement presenter.

“Things might change…We’ll see how things go, but that’s the idea for now,” Maddow remarked on Monday, after returning to her program after a two-month vacation to concentrate on special projects, including a film adaptation of her Bag Man podcast and book.

Rachel Maddow’s Return Has Fans Excited

There had been rumors that she wanted to cut back her workload after signing a new agreement with MSNBC and NBC Universal last year.

She’s been hosting the show since 2008 and is MSNBC’s top-rated personality, but she’s apparently been itching to get away from the weekday grind. Despite her absence, viewership for that hour has decreased compared to the same time last year. Maddow informed viewers that she will continue to host from Monday through Thursday this month, as well as cover special events.

Maddow hinted that she would take another vacation when she announced her first in February.

The once-weekly format will be used to evaluate if Maddow’s presence at the start of the week helps to keep people tuned in for the remainder of the week.

During Maddow’s absence, Al Velshi has stepped in for her on a number of nights, but the network has not revealed its long-term intentions for the hour. Stephanie Ruhle moved from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on MSNBC, replacing Brian Williams, who presented The 11th Hour until his resignation in December. Morning Joe’s fourth hour took up the 9 a.m. slot.