Rachel Lindsay reacts to casting of Matt James

Rachel Lindsay isn’t overly impressed by the announcement Friday that Matt James would be the next star of ABC’s The Bachelor — the show’s 1st black lead.

Lindsay, who was the very first black woman to front the companion show The Bachelorette in 2017, congratulated James, but she also cautioned the move “feels like a knee-jerk reaction and a result of societal pressure.”

Many businesses are scrambling to become — or at least appear — more inclusive, as people in the united states protest racial inequality. They’re firing employees following racist incidents and pulling offensive material.

Lindsay said the action, alone, is “equivalent to the trend of posting a black box on your social media account without other steps taken to dismantle the systems of injustice.”

She said she looks forward to learning more about what the 18-year-old Bachelor franchise, which also includes The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart and Bachelor in Paradise, has in the offing for increasing diversity.

Congrats to Matt James. I will be happy to see that a black man was cast after 18 years and 40 seasons. I believe this is a step in the best direction. — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 12, 2020

I could be remiss to not mention that in line with the current climate, it is like a knee-jerk reaction and a result of societal pressure. This announcement, without any further commitments regarding diversity, sweepingly brushes deeper issues beneath the rug . — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 12, 2020

Until we see action to address the systemic racism within the franchise, the casting news today is equivalent to the trend of posting a black box on your social networking account without other steps taken to dismantle the systems of injustice. — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 12, 2020

I look forward to hearing more about the additional efforts the franchise plans to make towards change. — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 12, 2020

ABC, the parent company of the Bachelor franchise and GMA, said James was originally cast together of the suitors competing for one’s heart of former contestant Clare Crawley. That season might have premiered last spring, nonetheless it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to GMA, president of ABC Entertainment Karey Burke said, “Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare’s season. When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor.”

In an interview Friday on Good Morning America, following the announcement was made, Lindsay detailed some of the changes she’d like to see.

“I want producers of color,” Lindsay said. “I’d like for them to cast leads that are interested in dating outside of their race that aren’t just getting their first-time experience — for the first time — on national TV. I need the acknowledgment of that. Not putting a band-aid over the situation and just saying, ‘Here, we’re going to put this here. Are you happy now?’”

Just the other day, Lindsay said the “whitewashed” show essentially had no choice but to name a black star for the new season.

“I think that they’ve to, at this time, give us a black Bachelor for Season 25. You have to. I don’t understand how you don’t,” she said on AfterBuzz TV. “And it’s been asked of me, will I continue in this franchise if it continues in this way? I can’t. I have to see some type of change. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. At this point, it’s embarrassing to be affiliated with it.”

Fans, too, have required a change. More than 87,000 of them signed a petition, posted June 8, demanding more diversity in the front and behind the show’s cameras.

