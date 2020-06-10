Rachel Lindsay Isn’t Backing Down On Bachelor Diversity Issues, Challenges The Show To Hire More POC Producers!

Fans of The Bachelor want less talk and much more action!

Rachel Lindsay reiterated this aspect perfectly in a recent conversation she had with the show’s production team, just days before revealing she’d leave the “white-washed” ABC franchise for good if real strides towards diversity weren’t made. As a reminder, the Dallas indigenous is the first and only Black lead in the truth TV show’s 18-year history.

In an interview with ET‘s Lauren Zima on Tuesday, the former Bachelorette opened about her powerful stance and explained producers haven’t been in contact since she put them on blast last week. However, in the past, she’s “heard from an executive producer just saying that they hear me and they want to make changes.” While that sounds nice, it simply isn’t enough:

“It does [feel good], but this isn’t my first rodeo with hearing an executive producer say, ‘We want to make some changes.’ I believe you wish to, or I used to trust you want to. But I’m perhaps not seeing any such thing. I’ve been affiliated with this franchise for nearly four years and I hear you. But I’m not seeing any action behind those words.”

Addressing the feeble attempts to include some color to the cast, she continued:

“I have heard them say, ‘You’ve seen it more diverse,’ and it’s great for that first picture, that first night when everyone’s standing in the mansion and you can see all the different races and ethnicities represented in that one picture. But if you don’t cast a lead who is genuinely into dating outside of their race and open to a new experience and has done it before then, by the time you get to the second half of the season, it looks nothing like that picture.”

Lindsay begged for authenticity within the casting process and much more respect for devoted, diverse viewers in the years ahead:

“It’s very evident that they’re more there to fill a spot than they are to pursue a relationship. And the audience calls it out every single time.”

A great example of this is seen with Peter Weber‘s season, where that he appeared to keep lone Black contestant Natasha Parker (who finished in 6th place) around long enough just for the optics. She did not receive any substantial air time and was sent home on her first one-on-one date right before hometowns. The final four women were all white. Rachel said picking leads who actually want to date outside of their race is the first step…

Another Bone To Pick!

She also pointed out some diversity changes that need to take place off-screen. Based on conversations with other franchise alum, she claimed many of them would feel much more comfortable with diverse production staff. She said the show did try to hire more producers of color on her behalf season, but “after I was the lead, those changes went away,” noting there is just one Black producer in the house with contestants:

“I’ve heard people of color say maybe they didn’t feel comfortable checking. It’s about who it is possible to relate to. If you want to see [people of color] go far and never tap out or just breakdown with the worries of the complete experience, then you definitely need to have people who can speak with them.”

This show thrives on baring your soul to somebody on camera, so this is really a fair point! The starlet also said she’s disappointed the show hasn’t taken a public stance on diversity in a time when so a great many other companies are speaking onto it. She expects a statement or some step to be taken within the next week, “but it will be at least a couple months before we hear anything about a lead of color being announced.”

Ugh. We’re all crossing our fingers over here!! This is LONG overdue.

Lindsay told ET she’s fed up with the excuse that “it’s just about having the right person,” and explained the missed opportunity in not casting former contestant Mike Johnson as the first Black male lead. Producers said there clearly was a reason, but reportedly declined to give her a specific answer when she inquired about this:

“Maybe they can’t specifically tell me why they didn’t choose him. And I think if they could tell us, they would, because it just looks so bad that they didn’t pick him. I mean, Michael Johnson was a gift. To me, it was an easy decision, but I’m not in the decision room.”

Regardless, she thinks the show has to stop giving people what they’re “comfortable” with and shake things up:

“The show will make you adore anyone. People weren’t receptive to Hannah Brown, chances are they loved her. She’s typically the most popular by social networking standards regarding the Bachelorette. Peter, same thing — they didn’t love him, then they grew to love him as he was molding to the Bachelor and throughout his season… at the very least at the beginning part.”

And now, the timer starts! Your move, ABC…