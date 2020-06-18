Rachel Lindsay ‘Hated The Timing’ Of Matt James’ Bachelor Casting & Pressures ABC To Vet Potentially Racist Contestants!

Rachel Lindsay simply isn’t likely to let ABC get away with doing the bare minimum with regards to fostering diversity on The Bachelor.

As you’re likely aware, Matt James was recently named since the franchise’s first Black male lead following widespread outcry to cast more diverse talent dancing. While Lindsay is “excited that there’s a black Bachelor,” she “hated the timing” of his casting, specially in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 35-year-old former Bachelorette appeared on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday and lamented within the decision in terms of George Floyd‘s tragic death late last month:

“It does look like a reaction to what’s happening in our country. Did a guy have to die in such a public way, on a national stage, for you really to say, ‘Now may be the time for all of us to have a black Bachelor‘? That’s what I hate. It’s taking away out of this moment.”

She continued:

“What I wanted was some acknowledgment and some recognition that they’ve been wrong and part of the problem and they’re going to vow to make the necessary changes to bring diversity internally and to more contestants of color on the show.”

For the record, ABC’s Senior VP of Alternative Series Programming Rob Mills did speak on this exact criticism, acknowledging the network should’ve done better right now, James’ casting wasn’t meant to be a “cure-all,” and that there will be a consignment to showcasing people of color moving forward. As we touched on early in the day, Rachel obviously intends to carry them compared to that promise!

Speaking of accountability, Lindsay also noted that since saying she’d exit the “white-washed” franchise if they didn’t diversify, she has heard from the producers of the show. She divulged:

“They told me that they heard me and that they’re wanting to do more and make changes. And they actually did release a statement after they announced him saying that they’ve been on the wrong side of this and they’re vowing to make changes internally and to have more contestants of color.”

Rachel has been more outspoken than most with this particular subject, but can someone really blame her? Fans may recall the s**t show that occurred on her season as the first Black Bachelorette back in 2017. She told Cohen in regards to the disgusting racist attacks she was afflicted by by some viewers:

“From the audience. I positively experienced it. More then when it found picking the men, and at the end, my hubby [Bryan Abasolo] is Colombian, and so i got lots of racism towards the fact that we were within an interracial relationship. Just lots of nasty messages, trolling.”

A former contestant on her season was also outed as a bonafide racist midway through filming and she’s fighting to guarantee the casting department actually does their research in vetting potential suitors in the future:

“Which is one of the items that I’m fighting for for Matt James as the first black Bachelor, for them to perform a better job at vetting contestants. You need a person of color in your decision room making decisions to ensure that doesn’t occur to them.”

While she didn’t name drop him, diehard fans of the reality Tv program know it’s highly likely she’s discussing Lee Garrett, whose racism, sexism, and much more controversial opinions were unearthed in old tweets. It was a total shame she had to manage that on her behalf journey to get love — let’s maybe not make the exact same mistake twice, please!

Hear directly from the lady herself in the clips (below):

