Rachel Lindsay Calls Becca Kufrin’s Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen A ‘Piece Of S**t’ In New Interview!

Rachel Lindsay has not forgotten about her friend Becca Kufrin‘s fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen‘s problematic behavior.

The Bachelorette season 14 winner courted controversy last month when he voiced his support for law enforcement amid Black Lives Matter protests by sharing a Thin Blue Line on social media. During a podcast appearance on Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino on Wednesday night, Lindsay did not hold back her thoughts on Yriogoyen’s history of icky activity!

The Bachelor Nation star slammed the 31-year-old California native for his post and brought up the fact that he was caught supporting other controversial beliefs years ago when he appeared on Kufrin’s season:

“He has doubled down on his beliefs. This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on the season—he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.’ It was a lot.”

Eek. That is a lot. She explained Yriogyen’s actions are not only offensive, but they are a reflection of his character and she flat out called him a “piece of s**t” for it!

“I think he’s a piece of s**t, and I have said to her, ‘I will not f**k with him.’”

YIKES!

Rachel did not mince words on that one, and she even joked how her comment might “make headlines.” It’ll also make for some interesting conversation whenever the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast co-hosts record their next episode, too, won’t it? Becca has GOT to feel some type of way about that statement! Scroll through the clips (below) to hear her say it in her own words:

The couple has not yet commented on the statements Rachel made. However, Becca has previously apologized for the impact of his actions and stated that she was working with him to determine how they can move forward in their relationship. She has not shared any additional updates since then, and Lindsay told the podcast host that she will not comment on the pair’s current relationship status “out of respect” for her friend.

But she has no problem calling him a P.O.S. on the internet, though. So much for “respect.” Ha!

As of right now, all signs seem to indicate Becca and Garrett’s engagement is on the rocks. Not only are they (intentionally?) quarantining in different states, but the 30-year-old also did not sound very confident when she told podcast listeners she did not want to “pretend like everything’s perfect” in her relationship these days:

“For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point.”

It sounds like she might have to do damage control with her man AND her bestie at this point!!

