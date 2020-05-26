Rachel Lindsay Breaks Down The Exact Conversation She Had With Hannah Brown About The N-Word…

Rachel Lindsay is speaking up!

The previous Bachelorette leading girl took place fellow fact TELEVISION alum Nick Viall‘s podcast on Monday to go over the recurring N-word conflict entailing Hannah Brown As you’ll no question recall, Hannah was captured stating the word while singing a track on a livestream video clip … as well as all heck broke out from there.

Of training course, this isn’t the very first time Rachel has actually opened about Hannah’s conflict below– days back, Rachel required to Instagram for her very own self-filmed video clip about the whole concern. And currently, she’s back to speak even more about it … this moment on The Viall Files, where she did not keep back whatsoever in re-telling the conversation she had behind the curtain with Alabama Hannah about her MAJOR blunder.

The period 13 celebrity of The Bachelorette obtained actual about what took place far from the electronic cameras as well as social media sites, initially informing Nick (listed below):

“When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what my thought was as to what she should do. She said, ‘I want to ask you.’ And she was very remorseful. She was very upset. She was embarrassed. She was admitting she was wrong, and she said she wanted to go on a Live. She was going to go first and then bring me on. Twice, she got off the phone with me to tell me, ‘OK, I’m going to go do it. I’m just going to go get ready.’ Hours later, nothing. Then, we would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing again until it was ultimately decided she wanted to do a statement.”

Hmmm …

From there, however, Lindsay rapidly obtained let down with Hannah’s feedback– as well as particularly her declaration– as a result of exactly how unconfident the entire point really felt. Rachel clarified her viewpoint on that particular by including even more (listed below):

“The reason it disappointed me so much that Hannah decided to give a statement is because—her words—’A statement would be insincere.’ Hannah said that. ‘It felt icky to give a statement.’ And I believed her when she said it. And it was her team that was advising her to give a statement. And she said, in her heart, she didn’t feel it was that way, and she felt that God had wanted her to use her platform for a bigger purpose. And she was going to step up and do that. So, to see her ultimately text me and say, ‘I’m going to give a statement’ was extremely disappointing because, you yourself, said that that was insincere. So why did you therefore decide to do an insincere action? I’m very confused by that.”

Whoa!

And Rachel more resolved the reports as well as allegations that she had actually been harassing Hannah right into an apology! Those are kind of absurd accusations, anyways, however Rachel still really felt the demand to clarify on it as a black lady, as well as somebody that was (truly!!!) annoyed by Brown’s activity:

“But what else do you see when you see me? I’m black! I’m black. I’m black first and then I’m a woman. I am a black woman. It’s not about women supporting women. It’s about me representing myself as a black woman, and it is a derogatory term that is used against to oppress black people. So how, as being a black person, do I not speak out about this? It just baffles my mind. ‘You should be showing Hannah grace?’ Why isn’t that used on the flip side of things, you know? It’s crazy.”

Amen!!! Well claimed!

