Rachel Dolezal 2.0! Activist Reveals She’s Been POSING As A Black Woman!

Just when we believed 2020 could not get any even worse, the brand-new Rachel Dolezal has actually stepped forward!

Jessica A Krug (above)– a history teacher at George Washington University whose locations of competence consist of African American history, Africa, and Latin America– confessed in a post that she’s been impersonating a Black lady for the majority of her adult life, and is really a white Jewish lady from Kansas.

In a stunning post on Medium, the trainer stated she tricked pals and associates for many years by incorrectly declaring a number of identities, consisting of “North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” writing:

“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech. I have thought about ending these lies many times over many years, but my cowardice was always more powerful than my ethics… I have built my life on a violent anti-Black lie, and I have lied in every breath I have taken.”

Krug went on to state she’s been fighting with “unaddressed mental health demons” for her whole life, which she began to presume an incorrect identity as a kid.

