Rachel Bilson & Bill Hader Call It Quits 6 Months After Red Carpet Debut

Say it ain’t so: another quarantine couple casualty.

People confirmed this week that Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have split after less than a year of dating. The couple had only just made their official debut at the Golden Globes in January, and won the internet’s hearts as possibly the cutest new couple of 2020.

In February, a source told People that the pair had a “fun relationship”:

“[Rachel] won’t stop laughing when she’s with Bill. He is very sweet and considerate to her. Quick to open doors and acts very attentive.”

Although they were never exactly Instagram official, the O.C. alum gave the funnyman a shoutout on her page back in March. She posted a clip of Hader from his parody series Documentary Now with the caption: “#sweatpantscarf #trending #stayhome”.

Alas, while the former SNL star’s character Little Vivvy could survive lockdown, the relationship between Hader and Bilson could not. People’s sources do say the split was amicable, though.

While the television stars were first linked romantically after fans spotted them out in Hader’s native Tulsa, OK, in 2019, they shared the screen together back in 2013 for the comedy The To Do List. The film was directed by the actor’s then-wife Maggie Carey. Bilson was previously engaged to her Jumper co-star Hayden Christensen.

We have enough to deal with in 2020 without all these breakups! No more romantic drama, please!