Images revealed the flames shooting through the roofing system of the home.

A representative for Ray stated that she was not hurt in the blaze.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” the associate, Charlie Dougiello, stated.

“The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

Ray has actually been producing live cooking segments for her daytime talk program throughout the pandemic from the upstate home.

