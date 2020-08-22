Rachael Ray’s New York house fire began in her chimney, officials say

The blaze sent out flames through the roofing system of the house, at the end of a personal drive in a backwoods about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany.

RACHAEL RAY THANKS FIRST RESPONDERS FOR BATTLING BLAZE AT HER NEW YORK HOME: ‘WE’RE ALL OKAY’

More than a lots regional fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firemens or anybody from the home was hurt.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” her associate, Charlie Dougiello, stated at the time.

Ray has actually been producing live cooking segments for her daytime talk program throughout the coronavirus pandemic from the upstate house with her spouse working as the program’s cameraman and manufacturer.

The Associated Press added to this report.