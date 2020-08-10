Rachael Ray thanks first responders for battling blaze at her New York home: ‘We’re all okay’

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost,”she wrote “…I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…!”

RACHAEL RAY’S UPSTATE NEW YORK HOME DAMAGED IN FIRE

The New York Post reports that flames began shooting through the roofing system of her Lake Luzerne house on Sunday night. The household was house when the fire broke out. At the time, a representative informed the outlet that there were no injuries in spite of a few of the remarkable images coming through from regional outlets.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” agent Charlie Dougiello stated. “The house is, unfortunately, damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

The reason for the fire is being examined by authorities.

Ray, 51, is possibly best understood for hosting a range of cooking programs, consisting of “30 Minute Meals” on the Food Network, along with her syndicated way of life talk …