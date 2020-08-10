Rachael Ray ‘safe’ after fire damages her upstate N.Y. home

By
Jackson Delong
-

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home,” Ray tweetedMonday “Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”



