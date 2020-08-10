Rachael Ray and family safe after house fire

Ray, her husband John Cusimano and their dog were home at the house in Lake Luzerne on Sunday when the fire broke out.

“Everyone was able to get out safely,” Brian LaFleure, director of emergency services and fire coordinator for the county, told CNN.

“There were no injuries, which was good,” he said. “Right now, we’re in the process of determining what the cause may be. It’s nothing suspicious, but we’re looking to determine what the cause was.”

The fire mostly damaged the main house on the property.