Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy ushers in new prospects as women’s cricket rallies after lockdown, says Phoebe Graham | Cricket News





Phoebe Graham in action for Yorkshire (Picture credit: John Heald Photography)

In her first post, Phoebe Graham blogs on life as a Northern Diamonds player ahead of the start of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy and balancing cricket commitments with working for Sky…

At the start of 2020, I wouldn’t have predicted living for six months in ‘God’s Own County’, meeting and greeting Sky colleagues on Zoom in my childhood bedroom and signing my first ever cricket contract.

I’ve played county cricket since the ripe age of 12 and always been a sports fanatic, so I was thrilled when offered a job in October at Sky. It was an exciting prospect combining my passion and experience, plus Sky’s facilities are awesome – I was able to hit the gym during my lunch break and train like an athlete!

I’d been…