Race to 8th: Ranking Lakers’ Biggest First-Round Threats in 2020 NBA Playoffs | Bleacher Report

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Lakers would certainly be the wagering preferred, however Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers managing the remarkably uncommon 8-over-1 upset would not be sensational

Lillard has a capability to take command of whole video games in a way equaled just by a healthyStephen Curry If you offer him even a tip of area coming off a ball screen, whether right at the three-point line or 5 feet behind it, he’s most likely to make you pay.

On Thursday, he torched the Denver Nuggets for 45 points on 13- of-21 shooting. He likewise dispensed 12 helps and was an outrageous 11-of-18 from deep.

According to StatMuse, he ended up being simply the 2nd gamer in league history to have a video game with a minimum of 10 3s and 10 helps (James Harden is the other).

Dame looks identified to get his group to the postseason. Once there, he has the capability to press the Lakers in a method no other private gamer determined here can.

He’s not alone, though. After a season in which the Blazers were annihilated by injuries, the hiatus assisted a number of factors return to complete health.

Zach Collins has stretches in which he appears like a genuine 3-and-D bug who wants to do a great deal of the grunt work a guard-heavy group requirements.

Jusuf Nurkic is the more crucial return, however. Last season, Portland was plus-10.1 points per 100 ownerships when he shared the flooring with Lillard and CJ McCollum. His constant positional defense, low-post video game and point-center capabilities made …