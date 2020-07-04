Race faker Rachel Dolezal feels vindicated Black Lives Matter supporters energized push for justice

Rachel Dolezal, the race faker and former NAACP leader who was discovered to actually be white, says she feels ‘vindicated’ by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dolezal, 42, who changed her name to Nkechi Diallo 3 years ago says she still sees herself as black and desires to get involved once more in the push for social equality.

In 2015 it had been revealed how she have been sacked from her job with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) after her parents outed her as white.

Dolezal now tries to make ends meet by selling her artwork and braiding hair

She has been braiding hair for people lately allowing her to home based. She has become planning a proceed to Tucson, Arizona to move with her teenage son that will attend college

All the while, Dolezal insisted on describing herself as ‘trans-black’.

‘Racially I identify as human, but culturally I identify as black. I actually do hope that people can rework the vocabulary. That’s element of challenging the race world view,’ she told the New York Post.

‘Overwhelmingly, many people I hear from are black or mixed or non-white in some manner and a lot of folks have said this really is your moment, you’re vindicated. I have received hundreds of messages. Most of it’s been overwhelmingly positive,’ Dolezal said.

These days, Dolezal, who’s a single mother is trying to create a living attempting to sell her art, but claims to be energized by recent protests and the push for justice since George Floyd’s death, however she concedes that the BLM near where she lives in Washington State has rejected her offer of help.

Dolezal wrote a memoir in 2017 nearly two years following the controversy about her racial identity in June 2015

One of her works of art sees four bloody busts of former presidents spattered with red paint depicting bloody.

The piece is named ‘Truth Be Told’ and she described each of them – George Washington, a Slaver, Thomas Jefferson, a Rapist, Andrew Jackson, a Racist and Franklin Roosevelt, a Racist.

‘All my art is for sale. It’s a hell of deal set alongside the banana which was duct-taped to a wall!’ she jokes.

It was a local news reporter who ‘outed’ her after revealing her parents who lived in Montana, Ruthanne and Lawrence Dolezal, were both white.

The controversial ‘civil rights activist’ would later argue that she was ‘transracial’ – equating her experience compared to that of being transgender.

She was subsequently dismissed from her position as an Instructor in Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University and it has struggled to locate work since.

Dolezal has even had to resort to braiding hair in her own home to make ends meet.

Dolezal begun to try and rebuild her image with a Netflix documentary in 2018, The Rachel Divide.

‘The Netflix documentary did help some people understand a few of the context and backstory. I’ve received lots of apologies from people who jumped on the bandwagon on social media,’ she told the Post.

She then attemptedto generate some income writing a memoir entitled In Full Color, but things fell apart once again after being accused of welfare fraud for failing woefully to report $84,000 in earnings to Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

In May 2018, Dolezal was charged with was charged with theft by welfare fraud, perjury and false verification for public assistance.

Court documents alleged that she illegally received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in daughter or son care the help of August 2015 through November 2017.

Dolezal settled in a Washington court in April, agreeing to pay an undisclosed restitution and complete 120 hours of community service.

Soon, Dolezal hopes to start a brand new chapter in her life with a go on to the southwest.

Her 17-year-old son Franklin is to move to Tucson to become student at the University of Arizona and she hopes to maneuver along with him.

‘I have been waiting to move for 15 years,’ she said. ‘It’s been quite a long time coming.’