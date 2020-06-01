RAC hits out at ‘truly shocking’ lockdown speeding offences | UK news

Two-thirds of Britain’s police forces caught folks driving in extra of 100mph in the course of the first three weeks of the coronavirus lockdown, new information has proven.

The excessive speeds weren’t confined to motorways, as drivers additionally took the drop in visitors as an invite to interrupt the legislation on city roads, thus endangering lives, police mentioned.

The highest pace recorded was 163mph on the M1 in London, 93 miles over the pace restrict, in line with the Metropolitan police’s lead on highway security, Det Supt Andy Cox. That driver was in a Porsche however Cox mentioned offenders have been noticed in all kinds of automobiles, from throughout all demographics, and in all pace zones.

He urged drivers to consider the risks to “vulnerable road users” throughout a interval when folks have been being urged by Boris Johnson to keep away from public transport and as an alternative to stroll or cycle to work.

Police information obtained by the RAC by freedom of data requests revealed that the second highest pace recorded in early lockdown was 151mph on the M62 in West Yorkshire, and the third 140mph on the A14 in Suffolk.

RAC highway security spokesman Simon Williams described the speeds as “truly shocking” and warned that motorists travelling this quick have “virtually no time to react should anything unexpected happen”.





He went on: “Some drivers have taken advantage of quieter roads to speed excessively, putting the lives of others at risk at the worst possible time. It’s encouraging that so many police forces have taken firm action even during the lockdown, which sends a strong message to other would-be offenders.”

Five different forces detected motorists driving at greater than 130mph.

Cox, the Met’s lead for its Vision Zero initiative to get rid of deaths on the roads, mentioned his crew caught a driver doing 134mph in a 40mph zone in Enfield. Tracking cameras confirmed driving speeds in London have been “above the limit on average in all categories from the first part of lockdown to early May”, he added.

Data for May confirmed a tenfold enhance within the variety of enforcements within the 20mph zone, with 530 drivers caught breaking the restrict, in contrast with simply 50 in 2019.

There have been greater than double the variety of offences within the 30mph zone, and a close to eightfold enhance in speeding within the 60mph zones. The figures relate to bodily interventions by officers and don’t embrace information from pace cameras.

Local councils have additionally been involved, warning that pace limits didn’t change with empty roads.

Wandsworth Council

(@wandbc) The roads are quieter however the pace restrict remains to be the identical. Do not take quieter streets as a chance pace, are placing your self and others at risk. Only journey if important.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/72Vb052MMK



As faculties reopen and extra folks return to work with out utilizing public transport, police are urging folks to shun drivers who pace, saying it’s the single greatest contributor to fatalities within the capital.

“I can’t say the rise is a shock, as a result of we see reckless driving on a regular basis. Too usually folks say that is about revenue-raising – ‘Why don’t you catch some actual criminals?’ – which is offensive to me and my crew as a result of we’ve got seen what occurs when there are life-changing accidents or deaths and the way lives are wrecked.

Lancs Road Police

(@LancsRoadPolice) “Why don’t you go after the real criminals?”

Did you realize 51 folks died on the roads of Lancashire final 12 months? We suppose that is price some police time, however we would a lot moderately it was time we might spend elsewhere #SlowDownSaveLives pic.twitter.com/VSCZxVYPHH



“There has to be a change in social attitudes. In the last 25 years, drink-driving has become socially unacceptable. People won’t get into a car when someone has been drinking, they will take the keys from friends,” he mentioned.

“But that is not happening with speeding. The problem is these drivers or their friends don’t understand how dangerous it is, don’t think we will be there or they will caught, or that they will be the ones in an accident.”

He mentioned the folks caught speeding have been more likely to be those who would accomplish that anyway however “saw more opportunity in lockdown as the roads were quieter”.

Department for Transport figures present visitors was down by two-thirds within the first few weeks of lockdown.

Top 10 violations

Here are the best speeds by drivers breaking the restrict between 23 March and 13 April, recorded by police forces that offered information to the RAC (pace restrict 70mph until said):

1 London: 163mph

2 West Yorkshire: 151mph

3 Suffolk: 140mph

4 Northamptonshire: 138mph

5 Gwent: 136mph

6 Staffordshire: 135mph

7 London: 134mph (40mph pace restrict zone)

8 Kent: 132mph

9 Humberside: 130mph

10 Scotland: 128mph