Rabiu Ibrahim scores in Slovan Bratislava’s defeat of FC Nitra

The 29- year-old Nigeria started the brand-new season on an intense note after discovering the internet in the Sky Blues’ whitewash of Gergely Geri’s males

Slovan Bratislava started the brand-new season on a winning note after annihilating hosts FC Nitra 5-0 at Stadion pod Zoborom, with Nigeria’s Rabiu Ibrahim discovering the internet.

Having won the 2019-20 Slovak Super Liga title, the Sky Blues entered Saturday’s video game desiring begin their title defence on a winning note.

Zan Medved put the visitors ahead after twelve minutes. Poor interaction in between goalkeeper David Sipos and protector Oliver Podhorin saw the Slovenian slot inside an open internet.

It was the turn of Ibrahim to double his side’s lead after 37 minutes– jabbing house a cross from Moroccan winger Moha who raced into Nitra’s backline. Five minutes later on, Daniel Magda deflected the Nigerian’s shot into his own internet.

On the stroke of halftime, David Strelec made it 4 for Jan Kozak jr’s males by tapping house Medved’s pass after capitalising on the hosts’ unstable protecting.

Medved finished his brace in the 49 th minute to assist Slovan Bratislava race to a five-goal lead that put the video game beyond Nitra.

Although the hosts had their own reasonable share of scoring chances, they were stopped by outstanding goalkeeper Michal Sulla who made a couple of …