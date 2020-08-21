R&A says Lexi Thompson did not improve her lie Thursday at Women’s Open

Lexi Thompson did not improve her lie prior to playing her 2nd shot at Royal Troon’s 16 th hole throughout Thursday’s preliminary of the AIG Women’s Open, the R&A stated Friday in a declaration.

The governing body’s reaction came a day after a tv electronic camera revealed Thompson utilizing her club to brush away some long turf from behind her ball, though the R&A figured out that the clump of turf went back to its natural position prior to Thompson played the shot.

“Following a discussion between Chief Referee David Rickman and the player prior to her signing her scorecard, it was determined that, although the player had moved a growing natural object behind her ball, it had returned to its original position,” the declaration checked out. “Therefore, the lie of the ball was not improved and there was no breach of Rule 8.1.”

Thompson birdied the hole, her just birdie of the day as part of an opening 78. She followed with a 75 Friday to miss out on the cut.