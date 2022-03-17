RA President attends solemn sitting dedicated to Academician Sergey Hambardzumyan's 100th birthday | Morning:

Today at the RA National Academy of Sciences, President Vahagn Khachaturyan attended the solemn sitting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the famous scientist and public figure, Academician of the RA National Academy of Sciences Sergey Hambardzumyan.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan, President of NAS, Academician Ashot Saghyan, Academician-Secretary of the Department of Mathematical and Technical Sciences of NAS RA Lenser Aghalovyan, Rector of Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, Rector of Armenian-Russian University Armen Dar The life and work of a prominent scientist, his rich legacy.

Sergey Hambardzumyan’s role in the establishment and development of the Armenian School of Mechanics, the establishment of the Institute of Mathematics and Mechanics of the Academy of Sciences of the Armenian SSR, the strengthening of YSU ties with world-renowned universities, turning it into a major research center, training and training of young scientists.

The speakers also emphasized the active social activity of the famous scientist.

