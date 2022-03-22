Today, the President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin.

Ambassador Andrea Victorin congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the post of President of the Republic of Armenia and wished him success.

The interlocutors exchanged views on expanding relations and deepening cooperation between Armenia and the European Union in various spheres. Issues related to regional security were also discussed.