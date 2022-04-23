Yesterday we asked the Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan whether the politicians who were on a sit-in strike in Freedom Square and the boys who went on a hunger strike were not in their sphere of observation within the framework of the Human Rights Defender’s functions. What can she say about that?

“Yes, surely, from the very first day, from the second half of Sunday, when the sit-in strike of a politician (meaning Arthur Vanetsyan, group) started, and due to that there was a gathering of people, and we also had a case of detaining five people, from that moment “Since then, we have been monitoring. Until now, we have been in contact with the police that evening, we have received clarifications, and then we were informed that the people have been released,” said Kristine Grigoryan.

– When five people were detained on the first day and you demanded an explanation from the police, were the police explanations sufficient and did the Human Rights Defender not notice any violations in their actions?

– First of all, let me mention that on our initiative we inquired from the police about the procedure and on what basis the persons were detained. We were in touch with the Central Police Department, they provided clarifications, in which we did not find anything problematic, and then we also learned that the persons were released within the set period and no demands were made. In fact, this was the event.

– The participants of the rally claim that it was illegal to detain them, they were holding a peaceful rally, the police came and took them.

– You know, making conclusions about impressions, making general statements, I think you will agree, is very common.

– How did the police justify their arrest?

– The police substantiated the non-fulfillment of the legal demand presented by them to the participants of the rally.

– At the moment, do you not see anything problematic in the actions of the participants of the rally or the police?

– At the moment I can say that we continue our monitoring. At the moment, I do not see any problem with the registration of any violations, individuals have the opportunity to express their political views and exercise their right to freedom of assembly, and we will continue to follow.

Vahe MAKARYAN

Full article in this issue of “Hraparak” daily