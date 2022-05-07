Former RA Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan published his final speech in the National Assembly last year գրել attached ․

“Everything I have warned has happened this year.

Various high-ranking officials of the Republic of Armenia have justified and legalized the illegal armed deployments of Azerbaijan in the vicinity of our villages and on the roads, have made and continue to make official statements conceding the territorial jurisdiction of Armenia to Azerbaijan.

These statements must be deprived of legitimacy; they can not be used as a basis for the protection of the interests of our people, because at least:

1) They were made for narrow political or personal interests, not to cause dissatisfaction with them or to cover up their own mistakes. They have no professional grounds.

2) They are destroying the security system of Armenia, they have created real dangers for the life and other vital rights of the people of Armenia and Artsakh.

3) Obstruct the protection of the interests of Armenia and Artsakh in the international arena.

It is consistently ignored that in the Azerbaijani state doctrine, a significant part of Armenia is considered an “Azerbaijani historical territory”, that a policy of fascist hatred and ethnic and religious enmity is pursued against us, and so on.

War crimes continue with impunity.

After the end of the war, the facts of Azerbaijani crimes were hidden from the international community. These facts were also hidden from the domestic community and the Diaspora.

Those who voice these facts have been and continue to be severely pressured. There is just an information blockade.

The government later condemned in a reprehensible way the “withdrawal of troops from the mirror” destructive, unprofessional political approach to the security of Armenia and Artsakh.

In this way, the lives and health of our Armed Forces, Border Guards and other servicemen were made vulnerable.

Then there are statements that the dismissal of Azerbaijani servicemen is an unrealistic problem and they throw it into the international arena.

All this freed Azerbaijan from the hands of the international arena, giving it the opportunity to occupy favorable positions for its own interests by filling the world with fraud.

Yes, the international community was unfair to us, but on the other hand, what do we want from the outside world, when we ourselves fail our “homework”, we do so without losing the necessary international protection and find ourselves in a whirlpool of geopolitical interests?

There are many other issues on the agenda. “



