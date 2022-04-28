Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received a delegation led by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ehsan Khandouzi.

Welcoming the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister noted the visit of the Iranian Minister to the 17th sitting of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission, and stressed on behalf of the Government the readiness to develop relations with friendly Iran.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries. In this context, discussions were held on promoting the growth of trade, as well as the facilitation of customs and border control procedures.

They also touched upon the possibilities of realizing the existing potential for deepening cooperation with Iran within the EEU. The RA Deputy Prime Minister and the Iranian Minister also exchanged views on the existing potential of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy and infrastructure development.