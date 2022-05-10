The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has once again issued a statement that has nothing to do with reality, in which it states that on the evening of May 9, units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire on Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.
