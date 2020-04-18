RA Armed Forces, Artsakh Defense Army to ensure the peaceful development of the Artsakh people — Davit Tonoyan – Panorama

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan obtained on Saturday the President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan. As the press service at the ministry reported, Minister Tonoyan congratulated Harutyunyan on being elected President of Artsakh and wished him success.

Tonoyan careworn that the Armed Forces of Armenia together with the Artsakh Defense Army will proceed to ensure and strengthen the safety and the peaceful development of the Artsakh people.

Issues associated to quantity of initiatives for cooperation in the protection sector had been touched upon throughout the assembly, the supply mentioned.