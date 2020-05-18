R&A announces £7m package to ease financial troubles of golf clubs | Golf News







The R&A has introduced that £7m of funding will probably be made accessible to help golf clubs and authorities who’ve been hardest hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund has been launched with the intention of serving to golf within the United Kingdom to cope, and hopefully get better from, the financial penalties of a spring wherein all programs have been ordered to shut for 2 months.

Many clubs have been thrown into financial peril by {the golfing} shutdown

An announcement launched by the R&A on Monday learn: “The fund will be largely aimed at national associations and other affiliated bodies in Great Britain and Ireland.

“With the worldwide pandemic main to widespread non permanent course closures and drastic reductions in home and worldwide journey, many golf clubs and services are going through critical financial difficulties.

“The fund is being provided to help The R&A’s affiliated national associations to support those clubs and facilities, although some of the money may be used for other activities key to the future health of the sport.”

R&A chief government, Martin Slumbers, mentioned: “The pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on golf and many clubs are facing dire financial situations through no fault of their own.

“Golf is in our DNA and we wish to see the game proceed to thrive from grassroots proper by means of to the highest stage on the skilled excursions. We have a duty to do what we will to assist in such a disaster.

“The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund will enable national associations and other key bodies to provide support to some of their members. We know that many challenges lie ahead but club golf is the bedrock of our sport and hopefully this fund will help to begin the process of recovery.”