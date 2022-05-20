The Supreme Board of Trustees, chaired by the Supreme Council His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, referring to the external and internal challenges, geopolitical and regional developments facing Armenia’s Artsakh after the catastrophic 44-day war, states:

– The Azerbaijani authorities continue to condemn their hostile attitude towards Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people. After the signing of the trilateral statement, Azerbaijan regularly provokes provocations on the borders of Armenia, Artsakh, targets the civilian population, continues to hold prisoners of war, destroys and appropriates the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in the territories under its control.

– In the context of geopolitical events, the Armenian authorities and national structures should be vigilant so that the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination does not become a subject of bargaining.

– Peace cannot be established at the expense of the humiliation of national dignity, in the conditions of incessant encroachments on the territorial integrity of the native state, the presence of prisoners of war, the constant threats of Azerbaijan, the propaganda of anti-Armenianism. Peace must be based on the principles of justice, dignity and respect for rights.

– Regardless of the existing pressures, external threats, especially in the conditions of internal social polarization, the RA authorities should not take steps endangering the independent Armenian statehood, the future of Artsakh, should not compromise in the commitment to the fundamental rights of the nation and the pursuit of historical justice.

The Supreme Thought Council, deeply concerned with the complicated situation created, with the internal political developments taking place in the homeland, relying on the mercy of the Supreme Lord, the wisdom of our people, urges:

– To prioritize the national-state interest, to act responsibly with a clear conscience, to seek dignified solutions to problems exclusively in our common expression of will and consensus,

– To make every effort in the Homeland or in the Diaspora to strengthen our national unity by eliminating divisive sectarianism, to strengthen the homeland, to raise the issue of violating the rights of our people everywhere in the international arena, to pursue international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and to fight for ourselves – protection of national values,

– To show tolerance, law-abiding, respect for each other’s rights in internal political processes, peaceful assemblies, regardless of political views or official functions, excluding any kind of violence, disproportionate use of force, provocation or violation of the law. Hate speech, insult, and incitement to enmity can never be good.

The Supreme Spiritual Council calls on our faithful people all over the world to continue to support and support our sisters and brothers in Artsakh with willing commitments to contribute and contribute to the strengthening of the Artsakh Republic, to a peaceful and secure life.

We pray for the peace and progress of our country, we ask for the blessing and support of the Most High God for our people.

Let the prayer for the homeland be constant on the lips of the children of our nation.