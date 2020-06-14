R Madrid 3 – 1 Eibar

Real Madrid closed the gap to league leaders Barcelona to two points with a 3-1 victory over Eibar on the return to La Liga action.

Playing behind closed doors at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, that is at their training complex, Zinedine Zidane’s side hit the ground running, taking the lead in the fourth minute through Toni Kroos’ powerful strike.

Sergio Ramos (30) and Marcelo (37) then added to Real’s first-half tally but the hosts struggled for fluency in the second half as Eibar, who sat two points adrift of the relegation places, pulled a goal straight back through Pedro Bigas (60).

However, the damage was already done as Real , who induced Gareth Bale for the last 30 minutes, held on for a victory which will keep their title challenge on the right track.

More to follow…

What’s next?

Up next for Real Madrid it is Valencia at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Thursday; Kick-off 9pm.

Meanwhile, Eibar are back in action on Wednesday when they host Athletic Bilbao (kick-off 6.30pm).