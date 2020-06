R Madrid 3 – 0 Valencia

Marco Asensio scored with his first touch in almost per year as Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Valencia closed the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points.

The Spain international ruptured the anterior cruciate ligaments in his left leg during a friendly with Arsenal last July and marked his comeback, as a 74th-minute substitute, with a fashionable volley seconds after taking the field.

It was a cathartic moment for Asensio, who smiled widely as he ran to celebrate, and a joyous one for his team-mates at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

In the circumstances Karim Benzema will be content to play second fiddle, despite scoring the crucial opener after an hour’s play and adding a second late on.

Prior to kick-off the teams observed a silence to mark the death of former Real player Isidro Brunet and also honoured one-time Celta Vigo coach Juan Carlos Unzue, following news of his fight with motor neurone disease.

Real Madrid moved within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona



Real dominated the ball in the opening exchanges, with Benzema, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard all to the fore.

The latter got shots away but could not have the better of Jasper Cillessen. Valencia conjured a meaningful riposte of the own on the break, Rodrigo collecting Maxi Gomez’s clever pass and slotting his effort against the post.

Rodrigo went one better in the 22nd minute, locating the back of the net with a neat touch from Carlos Soler’s pass limited to VAR to step in and determine Gomez had been both active and off-side.

Real reclaimed the initiative at the start of the 2nd half, Daniel Carvajal bombing forward at will and Sergio Ramos finding himself closing in on goal, only for an undesirable touch to let him down.

In the conclusion it took an error from Valencia substitute Kevin Gameiro to open the game, a wayward ball gifting Hazard the chance to counter at speed down the left.

Karim Benzema celebrates his goal on Thursday night



The Belgian produced a neat give and go before touching the ball in Benzema’s path and the centre forward finished first-time.

Asensio’s long road back ended when that he replaced Federico Valverde in the 74th minute and he had been involved only a matter of moments when he lashed home Ferland Mendy’s cross.

Benzema finished things off with a powerful strike but Valencia’s travails are not yet over, substitute Kang-in Lee sent off in the closing minutes for hacking at Ramos.

Elsewhere, Alaves saw off Real Sociedad 2-0 as a result of second-half goals from Borja Sainz and Martin Aguirregabiria.

Both sides had players sent off late on, as Alaves’ Tomas Pina and Sociedad’s Joseba Zaldua saw red for second yellows. Alaves moved up to 12th, while Sociedad sit sixth.