R Madrid 2 – 1 Villarreal

Karim Benzema’s double fired Real Madrid for their 34th La Liga title in a decent 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

The Frenchman’s powerful low strike in the 29th minute put the hosts responsible and Benzema extended Real’s lead by firing in a retaken penalty in the 76th minute at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

The original spot-kick taken by Sergio Ramos was chalked off as that he bizarrely experimented with pass it to Benzema, who ran into the box before referee Hernandez Hernandez blew his whistle.

Image:

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is thrown up in the air by his players after Madrid secure the La Liga title



Substitute Vicente Iborra scored a powerful header late on (86) for the visitors and substitute Marco Asensio had an objective chalked off by VAR in injury-time, but Real still emerged title winners as second-placed Barcelona lost 2-1 to Osasuna.

Madrid go to their final game with a commanding seven-point lead.

How Real wrapped up La Liga

Real Madrid started the contest without nerves with Dani Carvajal’s audacious lob, caught by Sergio Asenjo, and a Benzema cross-cum-shot proving early warning shots.

The hosts’ opener came in just prior to the half-hour mark as Luka Modric teed up Benzema on the counter-attack before he fired through Asenjo’s legs in to the net for the Frenchman’s 20th goal of the campaign.

With Villarreal rarely threatening the Real goal, the hosts had the opportunity to give their lead from the location in the 72nd minute when Ramos was tripped up by Sofian.

Image:

Sergio Ramos hugs Karim Benzema after he scores a penalty for Real Madrid against Villarreal



The club captain took the kick but elected to pass it to Benzema, who strayed in to the box too soon. The retaken penalty was then converted by Benzema low in to the bottom-left corner of the web.

Image:

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane with La Liga trophy



Toni Kroos hit the woodwork in the 81st minute before ex-Leicester midfielder Iborra headed in a late reply two minutes later to setup a frantic finish.

Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a nasty head injury midway through the next half, was forced in to a fine double save to deny Bruno Soriano and Iborra before Asensio had a goal eliminated by VAR due to a Benzema handball in the build-up.

Zidane: One of my best days

Zinedine Zidane: “Today is amongst the best days for me as a professional and after exactly what happened with the three-month break it’s fantastic what we’ve achieved.

“It’s strange for everybody. We can not control the specific situation. We might have loved to own been with the supporters and attended the Cibeles Fountain and hopefully that may happen further down the line, but also for the question of health it can not happen.

“I’m sure the Real Madrid supporters are celebrating happily at home seeing their team win the league again.”

Sergio Ramos: “Well it’s a prize for all the effort. The make an effort to win the games after lockdown, here is the reward.

“We’ve got one more game to go. To win 10 games on the bounce deserves a lot of credit. It’s been a strange season but our objective was specific once the league restarted, we wanted to win every game.

“We didn’t want to depend on others and we had no doubts on the pitch. It’s difficult to win every game. Every match is difficult but this is the reward for all of our hard work. 34 leagues and I’m very happy with my fifth title.”

Thibaut Courtois: “To return after spending three months locked in our homes and to win 10 matches in a row is incredible, but I always believed in my team and knew we could win it.”

What’s next?

Real Madrid will play their final game of the 19/20 season at Leganes. Villarreal, meanwhile, host Eibar on the final day.