Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 home victory over Real Mallorca thanks to goals in each half from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos to stay in charge of the La Liga title race ahead of Barcelona.

Brazilian youngster Vinicius opened the scoring with a cool finish in the 19th minute after missing an earlier chance and that he hit the crossbar later in the very first half.

Captain Ramos doubled Madrid’s lead with a superb free-kick, curling the ball within the wall and into the top corner to score his eighth goal of the league season and his 10th in most competitions.

Mallorca forward Luka Romero, 15, became the youngest player to create his La Liga debut when that he came off the bench.

Real’s fourth win in a row considering that the season came ultimately back took them back to the very best of the table on 68 points after 31 games, level with Barcelona but in front of the Catalans because of their superior head-to-head record.

Image:

Ramos is congratulated by Vinicius Junior after extending Madrid’s lead



Madrid visit Espanyol on Sunday, while Barcelona play at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Aged 15 years and 229 days, Romero came on in the 83rd minute to break an archive lasting over 80 years held by former Celta Vigo player Francisco Bao Rodrguez, called Sanson, who made his first La Liga appearance in 1939 aged 15 and 255 days.

Romero have been an unused substitute in Mallorca’s three previous matches since the season resumed this month after having a three-month pause due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The son of Argentine lower league player Diego Romero, the forward was born in Mexico but represents Argentina at youth level and contains been at Mallorca’s academy since age 10, having moved to Spain aged two.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad lost 1-0 to Celta Vigo to remain winless after the pandemic break and lose ground in the fight for Champions League places. Forward Iago Aspas scored Celta’s winner by converting a penalty right before half-time.

Elsewhere, mid-table Osasuna won 1-0 at Alaves to end their three-match losing streak.