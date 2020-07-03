R Madrid 1 – 0 Getafe

Sergio Ramos’ late penalty put Real Madrid four points clear near the top of La Liga with a nervy 1-0 win over Getafe.

The hosts never fully surely got to grips using their visitors’ high intensity, physical pressing game, but came closest to breaking the deadlock prior to the break when Vinicus associated with Ferland Mendy’s low cross only to be denied by way of a stunning David Soria save yourself.

However, as Getafe began to tire in the ultimate third of the game and Real began to dominate, Mathias Olivera caught Dani Carvajal inside the box and gave Real the opportunity to take the lead from 12 yards.

Ramos made no mistake from the spot 11 minutes from time to supply the hosts three points they barely deserved, but a victory that provides them more breathing space ahead of second-placed Barcelona with only five games now remaining.

Real Madrid edge towards title with narrow win

Getafe have drawn lots of plaudits in La Liga this season under Jose Bordalas and showed why from the off at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. David Timor’s booking only 15 seconds in was a rash one, however it set the tone because the visitors frustrated the league leaders through the entire opening half.

They forced the very first two real saves of note too, the first rather fortuitously when Olivera’s flick from a free-kick hit Xabier Etxeita and headed for the far corner, where Thibaut Courtois turned it behind well.

He was called into action again as Jaime Mata bent one into his body moments later, but Real Madrid’s quality had to sooner or later come through. The game had its first glimpse through an average of electric break from the hosts, when Mendy’s exemplary run and cross was stabbed goalwards by Vinicus, and kept out by way of a world-class stop from Soria.

Image:

Mathias Olivera (right) gave away the late penalty which ended Getafe’s four-match unbeaten run



He would have to be at his best again when Ramos’ cross to the back post was volleyed goalwards by Isco, with a strong hand needed to tip the ball behind.

After the break, an ever more attritional game was broken when Mata fired just over from the edge of the box, while Karim Benzema was also off target when unmarked on the turn from 12 yards.

It would just take until 12 minutes from the end for the moment of quality necessary to break the deadlock to look, when Carvajal’s turn inside Olivera spelt trouble for the visitors as a trailing leg brought him crashing to the ground.

Ramos gave Soria the eyes from the spot and beat the goalkeeper for his eighth goal in his last 11 games, and while Getafe continued their high pressing game before last, they might not discover a way to test Courtois’ goal as Real held on for a vital win.

What’s next?

League leaders Real Madrid travel to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday; Kick-off at 1pm.

Osasuna are Getafe’s next opponents. They visit them on Sunday too; Kick-off at 6.30pm.