R. Kelly’s Alleged Jail Attacker Identifies Himself

R. Kelly‘s alleged attacker just ID’d himself in court docs, claiming he’s the one who beat up Kelly behind bars … and he has gang ties and murders on his record.

Jeremiah Shane Farmer filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming he’s the pissed off inmate who went on the attack and jumped Kelly in his jail cell.

In the docs, Farmer claims “the government made me attack” Kelly — although he doesn’t explain why — and says he pulled it off in hopes of shedding light on government corruption. As for what the “corruption” is … he feels he was done dirty by the justice system.

TMZ broke the story … Kelly got a taste of jailhouse justice last month inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Farmer’s admission is part of legal docs filed in a federal appeals court. Records show he’s representing himself and is being housed at MCC just like Kelly.

R. Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, tells TMZ Farmer is indeed the one who attacked the singer.