Disgraced R&B artist R Kelly was given a 30-year jail term on Wednesday for organizing and supervising a decades-long scheme to ensnare young girls and women in prostitution. Nearly a year after the 55-year-old Kelly was found guilty by a New York jury, Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence in federal court in Brooklyn.

The former superstar was convicted guilty of the nine charges he was up against, including the most serious one: racketeering, in September.

“He acted in a bold, deceitful, oppressive, and forceful manner. He has demonstrated neither regret nor regard for the law “In their memo on punishment, the prosecution noted.

R Kelly Found Guilty Of Trafficking Women

Kelly’s attorneys requested a sentence of no more than about 17 years. The verdict is handed down just over a month before jury selection is scheduled to begin on August 15 in Kelly’s separate, lengthy federal trial in Chicago. According to the allegations in that case, Kelly and two of his ex-colleagues botched the singer’s 2008 pornographic trial and covered up years of sexual abuse of youngsters.

The former R&B music kingpin is now under investigation in two other states. The #MeToo movement hailed Kelly’s conviction in New York as a turning point since it marked the first significant sex assault trial in which Black women made up the vast majority of the accusers. It was also the first time Kelly was prosecuted for the abuse of women and children that had been blamed on him for years.

R Kelly was accused of racketeering, a federal offense that is frequently connected to organized criminal syndicates. Kelly was portrayed by the prosecution as the leader of a group of individuals who enabled his abuse.

They methodically outlined a pattern of crimes they claim the artist, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, committed for years with impunity, using his reputation to prey on the weaker. They called 45 witnesses, including 11 alleged victims, to the stand.