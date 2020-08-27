R. Kelly ‘attacked’ in jail; attorney pushes for his release: ‘The government can’t ensure his safety’

Greenberg went on to state Kelly ought to be launched, specifying that the 53-year-old’s security is in concern.

R. KELLY’S REQUEST FOR EARLY RELEASE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS DENIED BY JUDGE

“Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly,” Greenberg’s declaration continued. “The government can not ensure his security, and they can not offer him his day in court. We ought to not put behind bars individuals forever since we can not offer them with due procedure.”

Kelly, whose genuine name is Robert Kelly, is presently being housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Ill., as he waits for trial on racketeering, sexual misbehavior and other charges in 3 jurisdictions.

According to TMZ, pointing out federal police experts, the “Ignition” entertainer was apparently sitting bedside in his cell on Wednesday when a fellow prisoner approached Kelly and presumably started tossing punches at him.

PROSECUTORS CHARGE 3 ALLEGED R. KELLY ACCOMPLICES OF THREATENING, INTIMIDATING ACCUSERS

The chatter outlet reports that an prisoner grew irritated at current lockdowns set off by demonstrations focused at Kelly outside the …