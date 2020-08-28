R. Kelly attacked by fellow inmate in jail, his attorney says

Doug Anton, an attorney for Kelly, informed CNN that the vocalist’s legal group had actually been encouraged by the United States Attorney’s Office that the vocalist was on his bed in his cell Tuesday at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center when another inmate came in and began to punch him.

Guards at the federal center stopped the attack nearly right away, according toAnton Anton stated that Kelly did not sustain any injuries which X-rays did not expose any fractures.

But Steve Greenberg, another Kelly attorney, stated on Twitter that his legal group has actually gotten “conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries,” including that the group has actually not been offered info from the jail or Kelly himself.

Anton stated he had actually not spoken to Kelly firsthand about the supposed run-in.

Kelly’s lawyers have actually stated his capability to interact with them has actually been significantly limited considering that coronavirus lockdowns restricted the capability for lawyers to make in- individual gos to. Emery Nelson, a representative for the Bureau of Prisons, had no remark to CNN on whether Kelly was included in a run-in: “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on an individual inmate’s conditions of confinement or medical status,” Nelson stated. CNN has actually likewise connected to the United States Attorney’s Office in Chicago for remark. The declared occurrence comes a week prior to among Kelly’s lawyers, Tom Farinella, is set to argue for the vocalist to be launched from jail ahead of his Brooklyn federal trial, which …

