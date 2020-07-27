Qulomvs Massage Gaming Chair Ergonomic Computer Gamer Chair High Back 360 Swivel Heavy Duty Video Game Chair for PC Racing Headrest and Lumbar Support (Yellow)



Price: $198.99 - $189.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 16:15:46 UTC – Details)



This ergonomic computer gaming chair which combines quality and value takes racing chairs to a whole new level.

Provides high-performance comfort, whether used during intense gaming sessions or long hours working.

Outstanding seating feeling and stylish racing style make this gaming chair become the focus in both gaming and office space.

Features:

🎄Ergonomically designed for more comfort

🎄Massage Lumbar function with USB

🎄Max weight capacity(400bls)

🎄Fully fixed shape sponge design

🎄Racing style gaming seat

🎄Back adjustment 90°- 180°

🎄Seat free rocking 90°- 120°

🎄360-degree swivel

🎄3D armrest adjust

🎄Seat height adjustable

Product Information:

Color: Yellow/Red/Blue/White

Net Weight:43.03lb

Gross Weight:46.61lb

Seat Size:20.1*21.26inch

Seat Adjustable Height:17.71-21.65 inch

Packing Size:33.46*25.59*14.17inch

Package included:

1x Gaming Chair

1x Installation Tool

1x Bag of Screws

1x Install Instruction Paper

🏁【Racing-Level Sitting Experience】Upscale PU leather interior of these gaming chairs for adults is more comfortable, waterproof and easy to clean. Racing style with straight appearance and smooth line brings visual enjoyment. The high-density and highly-flexible fully fixed shape sponge made seat cushion won’t collapse and deform even under strong shock.

🏁【Great Stability and Mobility】 Heavy duty base is made of thicker metal structure and stronger chassis support. The max weight capacity is 400bls of this computer game chair. And move freely as 5 strong wheels which have passed tens of thousands running tests. Full 360°rotation for dynamic motion enhance gaming experience. No noise and any damage to the floor.

🏁【Massage Lumbar Pillow for Relax】 This racing chair for gaming equipped with a massage lumbar pillow that fits the waist curvature, full and elastic without deformation. Ergonomic design of the high back computer gamer chair fits the human body curve, relieves back pressure. Then deliver a far more immersive gaming experience to help you bring “A” game to every match.

🏁【Unique Gaming Seat Design】Different from other steel frame designs, this video game chair adopts high strength rubber bands design in the seat bottom, which has greater elasticity, improves the softness of the seat, and enhances the comfort.

🏁【Customer Guarantee】Offer 30-day free return, you can buy it at no risk. And 12-month parts replacements warranty. If you have any issues, be free to contact us. Our customer service team is always here to respond your email within 24 hours.