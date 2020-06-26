QUIZ: West Indies fast bowlers – test your knowledge | Cricket News





Study this picture of some great West Indies fast bowlers closely – it’ll come in handy later on in Benedict’s quiz…

Holding, Garner, Ambrose, Walsh, Marshall, Bishop – names of great West Indies fast bowlers just roll off the tongue.

Before the Caribbean side’s current crop of pacemen do battle with England, our stats man Benedict Bermange includes a quiz on some of the quicks to have starred in the past for West Indies.

