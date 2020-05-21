QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Premier League Darts play-offs | Darts News





Michael van Gerwen secured his 5th Premier League title 12 months ago

The Premier League Darts play-offs resulted from occur at the O2 Arena on Thursday evening, however that possibility has actually been reduced by the coronavirus dilemma, so we have actually chosen to note the event with a bumper test.

The Premier League project was stopped complying with Night Six on March 12, although the PDC have actually revealed a modified routine and also are intending to return to the event on July 30 – with the play-offs presently arranged for October 15 in Sheffield.

There have actually been 5 various victors of the desirable title given that the event’s creation in 2005 and also a host of unforgettable minutes, consisting of Phil Taylor’s mind-blowing support of nine-darters in the 2010 last.

If you think you recognize your darts, after that test your Premier League knowledge by taking our Finals Night test …