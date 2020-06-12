QUIZ: Take on our Monty Panesar quiz as our rerun of 2009 Cardiff Ashes Test continues | Cricket News







Test your Monty Panesar knowledge with Benedict Bermange’s latest quiz

Monty Panesar took 167 wickets in his 50 Tests for England – but one of his most notable contributions came with the bat.

Panesar, in tandem with fellow tailender James Anderson, thwarted Australia at Cardiff in 2009, earning England a draw in that year’s Ashes opener with Ricky Ponting’s tourists unable to claim the final wicket.

As our full rerun of that Test continues on Sky Sports Cricket – including a watchalong of the final stages on Sunday evening – Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has focused his weekly quiz on Panesar.

There are, of course, questions on Monty’s heroics in Cardiff, as England battled to an unlikely stalemate in a series they would go on to win 2-1.

But Benedict also tests you on some of Panesar’s milestones with the ball, including his first and last Test wickets.

Then watch the rest of the 2009 Cardiff Ashes Test on Sky Sports Cricket – day three coverage begins at 10am on Friday – including the watchalong of the final stages from 5pm on Sunday.